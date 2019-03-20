Grimes Is Going To Have A ‘Public Execution’ Of Her ‘Grimes’ Persona

Getty Image

Last night, Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) wrote a long Instagram post in which she announced that her upcoming album, Miss_Anthropocene, is “a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world.” That post also mentioned that her “first interview in a few years” is coming out today, and sure enough, the Wall Street Journal just shared a profile of Grimes.

In the piece, Grimes said that she plans to “kill” off her “Grimes” persona, which presumably means that she’d continue to make music under a different name: “I think I’ll kill ‘Grimes’ soon. It will be a public execution followed by… by something else. I shouldn’t say yet. […] I’m super bound by the limits I’ve set for myself [as Grimes]. It would be easier for me if I wasn’t stuck with the branding I made in 2009, you know?”

For the record, Grimes prefers to be called “c,” a change she announced back in May.

Grimes also spoke about her upcoming album, saying of its climate change theme, “I want to make climate change fun. People don’t care about it, because we’re being guilted. I see the polar bear and want to kill myself. No one wants to look at it, you know? I want to make a reason to look at it. I want to make it beautiful.”

She was also asked about Elon Musk, and author Ryan Bradley wrote that Grimes “nearly collapse[d] on the floor in a long, pained groan” when the topic came up. Grimes then said, “Don’t tell him I groaned just now. I groaned out of, I don’t know, feminism. I mean, he’s a super-interesting godd*mn person.” She later said, “Look, I love him,” and, “He’s great.”

