Grimes Announced ‘Miss_Anthropocene,’ A Concept Album About The Psychedelic ‘Goddess Of Climate Change’

03.20.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Grimes has been teasing a new album since the end of last year when she released the single “We Appreciate Power,” and last week, she shared a demo called “Pretty Dark.” There’s been no concrete news about a new record until now: Last night, the musician made a post on Instagram announcing that her next album is call Miss_Anthropocene. She didn’t offer any official info like a tracklist or release date or anything like that, but she described the record:

“It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. […] Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology. The first song ‘we appreciate power’, introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence.”

She also said that she “wrote, produced and engineered the entire album besides one song that I co-produced,” and when asked if she’d continue to post demos like “Pretty Dark,” she responded, “Yeah! Lo fi cute synth-based fae songs will be coming periodically to offset the album’s harsh vibes.”

Around The Web

TAGSGRIMESMiss Anthropocene
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP