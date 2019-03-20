Getty Image

Grimes has been teasing a new album since the end of last year when she released the single “We Appreciate Power,” and last week, she shared a demo called “Pretty Dark.” There’s been no concrete news about a new record until now: Last night, the musician made a post on Instagram announcing that her next album is call Miss_Anthropocene. She didn’t offer any official info like a tracklist or release date or anything like that, but she described the record:

“It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. […] Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology. The first song ‘we appreciate power’, introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence.”

She also said that she “wrote, produced and engineered the entire album besides one song that I co-produced,” and when asked if she’d continue to post demos like “Pretty Dark,” she responded, “Yeah! Lo fi cute synth-based fae songs will be coming periodically to offset the album’s harsh vibes.”