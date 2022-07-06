Guapdad 4000
Guapdad 4000 Was Sent A Cease And Desist By Gap Over His Merch

Guapdad 4000 may be in trouble. The Oakland-native rapper has been sent a cease and desist by Gap, who are accusing Guap of copying their logo for his merch. He reacted by taking the matter to Instagram to smile with the physical letter and ask what his fans thought with side-by-side pictures of his merch and Gap products.

He captioned it: “HOW SIMILAR IS TOO SIMILAR? PRAY FOR ME. GOING LIVE LATER TO TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED. UNTIL THEN COP AS MUCH ‘ILLEGAL’ MERCH WHILE IT’S STILL AVAILABLE on GUAPDAD4000.com.” In the video, he said: “This don’t even look like their hoodie, it’s a whole different hoodie! I’m not ceasing sh*t.” The comments mostly consist of laughing emojis and people calling it iconic.

A couple of months ago, Guap dropped “Cheap,” a track that reminisced on his days using fake IDs and cracked credit cards to go on shopping sprees. It followed the release of “Ruthless,” which was a collaboration with one of his favorite producers, James Delgado. It came after 2021’s 1176, a !llmind collaborative album that featured none other than P-Lo and Rick Ross.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

