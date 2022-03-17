Guapdad 4000 Demonstrates His Favorite Scam In The Flexy ‘Cheap’ Video

Lovable Bay Area scam rapper Guapdad 4000 has hit the ground running in 2022, looking to carry forward the momentum he picked up last year with his Illmind-produced album, 1176. First, he dropped the video for his underground hit “Money” to close out the year, then he followed up with the LL Cool J-sampling “I Need Bands” to kick off his 2022 campaign. In February, he linked back up with one of his favorite producers, James Delgado, on “Ruthless,” and now, he keeps the party going with “Cheap.”

Over a spare beat produced by Remedy, the Oakland rapper reminisces on his days using fake IDs and cracked credit cards to go on shopping sprees. “Way before EDD / I was a young scam boy getting sh*t for free,” he boasts. “Playing roles in the store a cakewalk for me / It ain’t sweet, miss me if your talk is cheap.”

While 1176 and his new singles have gone a long way toward raising Guapdad’s profile about rap fans, he’s also been helped a bunch by his opening slot on Wale’s Under A Blue Moon Tour this year, where he converted a number of fans with his charming stage presence and approachable post-show demeanor. Now that the tour’s over, he’ll likely be right back to recording and releasing new music as he prepares to follow up his well-received 2021 album.

Watch Guapdad 4000’s “Cheap” video above.