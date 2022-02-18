Guapdad 4000 Balances Poise And Wit Like No Other On ‘Ruthless’

Following the release of 2021’s 1176, the !llmind collaborative album that was among Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of the Year and featured P-Lo and Rick Ross, Guapdad 4000 has been getting busy at the top of 2022. The ridiculous and hilarious callback to LL Cool J on “I Need Bands” came out last month and now, Guap is pure flow on “Ruthless.”

Produced by James Delgado, “Ruthless” sees the Oakland rapper keeping it cool among a steady drip of heaters. “Big ass arms on me, I ain’t tryna flex tho. Wipe a n*gga off like an expo,” he raps on the hook. The half-Filipino-half-Black rapper is pretty damn likable and always flashes a balance of poise with wit. Lines like “All these dubs in my pocket like lint,” are par for the course for the man with the 10-foot durag that’ll live forever in Grammy red carpet infamy.

Listen to “Ruthless” above and check out Guapdad 4000’s tour dates in support of Wale below.

02/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston*

02/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans*

03/01 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*

03/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

03/09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

03/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal*

03/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring*

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.