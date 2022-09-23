The release of Guapdad 4000 and LaRussell’s “F*ck 12 Freestyle,” officially ushers in the ambitious Tales Of The Town multimedia project. In its entirety, Tales Of The Town presents not only an album, but also a podcast, book, and short film that all look to present a comprehensive Black History of Oakland.

The album will not only feature the East Bay street rap of Guap and LaRussell, but there are also appearances from staples in the scene like P-Lo, Rexx Life Raj, Allblack, G-Eazy, Elujay, Samaria, and more. The first episode of the podcast entitled “The Great Migration” is already out and it’s hosted by Delency Parham and Abbas Muntaqim of the Oakland-centric Hella Black Podcast.

Tales Of The Town’s website describes it as, “Detailing nearly one hundred years of Oakland history through the people whose families have called Oakland home for generations.” The 12-episode podcast series will look at everything from The Town’s long history of radical activism, crucial stories in sports, the economics of houselessness and gentrification, and more.

On the album’s lead single, LaRussell seemingly sets the stage for the direction of the project’s examinations, rapping, “Never get complacent, the house ain’t a home when it’s vacant. Tryna fry a pig I smell bacon. How they built a hood and a power plant adjacent? Never thought we’d make it in a house from the basement.”

Listen to Guapdad 4000 and LaRussell’s “‘F*ck 12’ Freestyle” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Tales Of The Town below.

1. Tales of the town & Mani Draper ft. Rexx Life Raj – “23 In The 4th”

2. Allblack & Ymtk ft. Kevin Allen – “All Black Power”

3. White Dave & Pallavi aka Fijiana – “Rise Up”

4. 22nd Jim ft. Lil Bean – “Get Dangerous”

5. Prada Mack ft. Samaria – “We Made It”

6. Elujay & Jane Handcock – “Risen”

7. Tales of the Town ft. G-Eazy, P-Lo, Fredobagz – “Part With The Gang”

8. Black Jacobins – Fully Folks & J.Stalin ft. Koran Streets

9. Tales of the Town ft. LaRussell & Guapdad 4000 – “‘F*ck 12’ Freestyle”

10. Shy’an G & Ian Kelly ft. Myl3z – “Holla”

11. ShooterGang Kony & Wantmoren8 ft. Jalil Muntaqim – “To the Streets/Clipped Wings”

Tales Of The Town: The Album comes out on 10/14 via Empire. Listen to the podcast here.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.