Toosii has a knack for raw and honest ballads that pertain to love. Many of these records focus on his relationship with his longtime girlfriend Samaria Davis, whom he recently announced is pregnant with their first child. You can look to records like “What I’m On” and “Head Over Hills” to show how Toosii views at love and showcases it. After staying low on the music end for some time, Toosii returns with a new track and it sees him back in the pocket that he’s been so comfortable in.

“Keeper” stands as a tender release that Toosii uses to celebrate and praise a woman he plans on spending a lifetime with. The track arrives with a heartfelt visual that captures Toosii writing his thoughts down as the clips of various happy couples appear on the screen. Toosii and Samaria are rightfully amongst the various couples that appear in the video as the latter joins the rapper to show off her baby bump. At the end of the video, Toosii takes a moment to share why he views Samaria as a keeper and his answer goes back to their earlier days as a couple.

The track arrives after Toosii dropped his fifth project Thank You For Believing and its deluxe reissue last year.

You can watch the video for “Keeper” above.