Gucci Mane has been credited as a musical influence by several rising hip-hop acts. However, the “Now It’s Real” rapper has been accused of dipping into another person’s creative fountain without properly crediting them.

Yesterday (November 4), Gucci Mane’s ex-girlfriend, former collaborator, and fellow rapper Mac Bre-Z took to her official Instagram with a host of damning allegations including theft, domestic violence, and failure to pay or credit her past creative contributions.

In a series of post, Mac Bre-Z claimed to have been Gucci Mane’s first ever signed recording artist (seemingly to 1017 Records).

“You loved collaborating with me on your albums & mixtapes,” she wrote. “But I would love to get paid for my writing credits. They say you changed for the better. So Why haven’t you done the right thing & just compensate me for everything I’m entitled to? Everybody eating off these records but me.”

Buried in the post, Mac Bre-Z accused Gucci Mane of domestic violence. “I never did a tell all & exposed any stories about your personal life over the 6 years we were together,” she wrote. “When you punched me in the face I could’ve snitched & had you arrested while you were on bond for the murder case of Jeezy artist. I never bad-mouthed you in the media or tried to assassinate your character.”

She went on to hint at potentially taking legal action, writing: “Enough is Enough. Times Up. I’m coming for what’s rightfully mine. Respectfully 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

She is credited as a featured artist on Gucci Mane’s song “Go Head,” which appears on his debut album Trap House. However, Mac Bre-Z claims that she’s made several contributions to other tracks but did not specify which ones.

In a separate upload, Mac Bre-Z alleged that her creatives concepts were hijacked before she could flesh it out for herself. “Gucci [has] been stealing my ideas & running off with them,” she wrote. “Zaytoven was recording me at his mama house when Radric walked into my studio session while I was recording my song ‘Da Kandi Lady’ from my DJ Scream mixtape. He straight stole my idea. Put Brick Squad on it and shot a music video to it. Y’all don’t know the half of what I went through in this industry. I’m telling my story.”

Mac Bre-Z closed by threatening to outline it all in a documentary titled, Life After So Icy.

Gucci Mane has not publicly addressed Mac Bre-Z’s accusation yet.