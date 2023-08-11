Gucci Mane has been keeping it coming with the bangers this summer. Tonight (August 11), Guwop has shared the latest from his upcoming album, Breath Of Fresh Air — a victorious anthem called “Now It’s Real.”

On “Now It’s Real,” Gucci celebrates a life of sobriety, and he is thriving following the transformations he’s made. Over his career, Gucci has seen many successes but remains even more focused having made the changes necessary to maintain his longevity.

“I could’ve been in prison with a hundred years / Yet I woke up in a mansion with two hundred mill’ / Had to let go of the lean and get off the pills /…Used to dream of livin’ like that but now it’s real,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Gucci is seen hanging out by the pool with his kids, rocking a heavy chain. Viewers also see a highlight reel of performances and festival appearances, reminding everyone that he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

You can watch the video for “Now It’s Real” above.

Breath Of Fresh Air is out 10/13 via 1017 and Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.