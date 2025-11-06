Gunna Expands His Wunna Run Club And ‘Wun World’ Tour With A Slew Of New Dates For Both

I don’t think anyone had Gunna being that friend that turns 30 and gets really into marathons on their BINGO card for 2025, but hey, rappers make everything at least 10 percent cooler. So, if Gunna inspires more people to get fit while chasing clout, I’m all for it. His New York event in September brought out over 1,000 runners, according to a press release, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see similar numbers or an increase at future runs.

Today, Gunna announced the expansion of his Wunna Run Club with a bunch of new dates. And, speaking of “new dates,” he added a handful of those to his upcoming Wun World tour thanks to high demand at a few sold-out dates, as well, so the number of chances to see the rapper in both capacities has gone up precipitously in the last 24 hours.

You can check out the new dates for both below. You can find more info about the dates for the run club here. You can find more info about Wun World Tour here.