Gunna Expands His Wunna Run Club And ‘Wun World’ Tour With A Slew Of New Dates For Both

I don’t think anyone had Gunna being that friend that turns 30 and gets really into marathons on their BINGO card for 2025, but hey, rappers make everything at least 10 percent cooler. So, if Gunna inspires more people to get fit while chasing clout, I’m all for it. His New York event in September brought out over 1,000 runners, according to a press release, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see similar numbers or an increase at future runs.
Today, Gunna announced the expansion of his Wunna Run Club with a bunch of new dates. And, speaking of “new dates,” he added a handful of those to his upcoming Wun World tour thanks to high demand at a few sold-out dates, as well, so the number of chances to see the rapper in both capacities has gone up precipitously in the last 24 hours.
You can check out the new dates for both below. You can find more info about the dates for the run club here. You can find more info about Wun World Tour here.
Wunna Run Club 5k Events
11/22 – NYC
11/24 – Toronto
12/02 – DC
12/04 – Miami
12/07 – Atlanta
12/10 – Houston
12/16 – Los Angeles
Wun World Tour Dates
NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
11/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
11/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
11/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
11/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
12/02 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/04 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre
12/06 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
12/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
12/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
12/11 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/19 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
AFRICA 2026 DATES
01/03/26 – Cape Town, South Africa @ Milk & Cookies Festival^
01/10/26 – Johannesburg, South Africa @ Milk & Cookies Festival^
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND 2026 DATES
03/07/26 – Sydney, Australia @ Rolling Loud^
03/08/26 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rolling Loud^
EUROPE + UK 2026 DATES
03/20/26 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena
03/22/26 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/23/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
03/25/26 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
03/31/26 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
03/26/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/28/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
03/29/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/03/26 – Portimão, Portugal @ Afronation^
^Festival Date
Added dates in bold.