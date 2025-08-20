Gunna Is Hosting A ‘Wunna Run’ 5K Marathon In New York

In the video for his The Last Wun single “Won’t Stop,” we see Gunna in intensive training for some kind of athletic endeavor. As it turns out, that wasn’t just so he could show off his improving physique. Today, Gunna announced his first-ever Wunna Run 5k, which is set for September 3 in New York’s Prospect Park. Via Gunna’s Great Giveaway nonprofit and NYCRUNS, participants will be able to donate to causes of their choosing. The marathon also provides a platform for Gunna to launch his partnership in the Flerish Hydration drink line and supplements brand Cymbiotika.

Gunna’s Great Giveaway is “an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to uplifting communities through service, resource giveaways, and innovative programs like the Guaranteed Income Program to support underserved families,” according to the NYCRUNS profile, and the course will consist of ” just under one full loop around the park with a final sprint up Center Drive.”

The run club isn’t Gunna’s only display of his commitment to fitness. In June, he also held a youth empowerment camp in Frisco, Texas. Since his release, he’s made it a point to put his money where his mouth is, giving back and pushing forward with his dedication to wellness and having a positive impact on local communities.

You can find more info about the Wunna Run 5K — including free registration, start times, and meetup locations — here.