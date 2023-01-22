Music

Gunna Has Shared His For Post-Jail Music Release With German Rapper Ufo361’s ‘Brodies’

After his release from jail last month, Gunna has finally shared his first piece of music since taking a plea deal. His latest comes in the form of “Brodies” by German rapper Ufo361. Ufo361’s verses are mostly in German, however, Gunna can be heard clear as day, sticking to his opulent, braggadocious guns.

“I’ve been countin’ bands with my brodies / My foreign b*tch so bad, I pay cash for her Lotus / Young Gunna, drip God, that’s on God, and they know this / Spit verse like a poet, factory-new Rolex,” he raps on his verse.

Last year, Gunna was arrested on racketeering charges, along with Young Thug and several members of the Young Stoner Life crew. Gunna took a plea deal back in December, which resulted in him being released. Thug and crew are currently on trial in Atlanta, and said trial is expected to take several weeks.

It is worth noting that Gunna doesn’t address the YSL trial on the song, nor has he addressed the song on social media. In fact, he’s maintained a relatively low-key online presence since his release.

Check out the video for “Brodies” above.

Gunna and Young Thug are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

