Gunna Has Pled Guilty To Racketeering And Will Be Released From Jail

Gunna will be released from Fulton County Jail after seven months after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, according to WSB-TV. His sentence was commuted to time served thanks to a plea deal, which reduced a five-year sentence to a one-year sentence with suspension on the remaining four years subject to 500 hours of community service.

Gunna was arrested in May along with Young Thug and 26 other members of the YSL group after being indicted on 56 counts of racketeering, murder, armed robbery, and more. The case has drawn criticism for using Gunna and Thug’s lyrics as evidence of their membership in a criminal organization. Prosecutors claim that their label, YSL, is a “hybrid street gang” responsible for a wave of violent crime in the Atlanta area over the past decade. While both Gunna and Young Thug maintained their innocence, they were repeatedly denied their petitions for bond as the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office maintained that they were a witness tampering risk. Young Thug remains in jail awaiting the trial early next year.

In a statement, Gunna insisted that the plea deal was not the result of his cooperation with authorities. It reads, “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.” Despite this, he can still be called to testify when the trial against the remaining members of YSL, including Young Thug, proceeds in January. He can, however, choose to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights if called upon to testify.