Gunna Leads A Luxury Caravan In His Flamboyant ‘Just Say Dat’ Video

With the lyrics of Gunna‘s The Last Wun track “Just Say Dat” focusing on “the driver that go with the Maybach,” it’s only right that the song’s new music video features a small fleet of the luxury cars rolling through his old neighborhood in Atlanta. The video opens with comedians Desi Banks and Reggie Conquest arguing in front of a Food Mart, when Gunna’s motorcase cruises by, leaving them awestruck, and expressing their desire to join in.

The rest of the video sees Gunna and the Maybachs circling in an Atlanta neighborhood, passing the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and taking over the Food Mart parking lot. Gunna also goes for a solo ride with his longtime friend and producer Turbo, riding along the coast and smoking cigars.

“Just Say Dat” is the latest release from Gunna’s album, The Last Wun, following hype singles “Him All Along,” “Got Damn,” and “Won’t Stop.” The trap rap mainstay dropped the album almost by surprise, announcing its release date just days before it arrived on DSPs. Prior to its release, fans speculated that it’s his last album for YSL Records, which means his next moves will be the most important ones of his career.

Watch Gunna’s “Just Say Dat” video above.

The Last Wun is out now via Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment. You can find more info here.