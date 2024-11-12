It looks like Gunna is branching out in his video for “Him All Along.” The single, which has been out for a few weeks, focuses on Gunna’s pursuit of his goals. In the new clip, which dropped earlier today, Gunna details just what that looks like. Rather than simply flexing and flossing his way through another showcase of his material wealth, “Him All Along” finds Gunna indulging in new experiences, from hitting the links to work on his golf stroke to taking in a display of equestrian excellence. The video ends with Gunna putting on a community day for the kids of Atlanta, complete with carnival games and a supersized inflatable slide.

“Him All Along” continues Gunna standout run since leaving jail in late 2022, which has included the Bittersweet Tour, his new album, One Of Wun, and an initiative to guarantee income to two dozen families in Fulton County. Meanwhile, he recently wrapped up another slate of tour dates ahead of his upcoming Amazon Music Live performance in Los Angeles and appears to be rebuilding his status in hip-hop, even as some hackers try to downplay the olive branch extended to him by Young Thug on his last day in court.

You can watch Gunna’s “Him All Along” video above.