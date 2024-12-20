Gunna Demands Respect, A Check, And Some Rest In The Moody ‘Got Damn’

Gunna may have had a pretty triumphant last couple of years, but it seems he still doesn’t feel he’s gotten everything he’s owed. In his moody new single “Got Damn,” Gunna sounds quite exasperated — as illustrated by the repeated declarations of the titular phrase — hum-rapping on the chorus: “On and off the jet, got damn / I don’t get no rest, got damn / I want my respect, got damn / I been running up a check.”

It’d make plenty of sense why he’d feel such a way. Despite the successes of his last two albums, A Gift & A Curse and One Of Wun, as well as their accompanying tours, some of his peers and former friends seem to still resent him for accepting a plea deal in the racketeering case against his label/crew YSL. It seems that despite requesting an exception to his probation agreement to allow contact with Gunna, Young Thug might not want to continue any relationship besides business and Drip Harder collaborator Lil Baby recently told Charlamagne The God that his own contact with Gunna was also limited.

With all that being said, though, Gunna has been the one pushing through while Young Thug was on trial and Lil Baby was lying low after lukewarm reception to his own last album. Perhaps, with the New Year looming, they can all make a resolution to resolve their various issues — and maybe finish Super Slimey 2 while they’re at it. We ain’t forget.

Listen to Gunna’s “Got Damn” above.