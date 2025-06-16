This weekend, Gunna is giving back with the help of a pair of NFL stars. On Saturday, June 21, the Atlanta rap star will host 130 Frisco, Texas youth at the Youth Football & Empowerment Camp, in partnership with Distinctly HIS Ministries. The free event will take place at the Frisco branch of Sports Academy and offer life skills workshops, giveaways, and exclusive gear for all attendees.

In addition, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu and Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil will join Gunna in offering a Q+A session, and a gaming tournament.

In the press release, Gunna says, “This camp is more than just drills and plays, it’s about showing up for yourself and your future. It’s about committing to the grind, pushing through every challenge, and never quitting. This camp teaches more than football, it builds a mindset that won’t stop, driving these kids to keep going beyond the game, every single day.”

The “Won’t Stop” rapper has become almost as well known for his philanthropy as for his No. 1 albums DS4Ever and Wunna, establishing a free grocery store for students at his old school in 2022, complete with a “drip closet” offering fresh clothes and sneakers, and launching a $500,000 guaranteed income program for underserved families in the Fulton County area.