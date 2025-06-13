Gunna is rapidly proving to be one of Atlanta’s most productive artists, starting a new album rollout less than a year after his last. His new single, “Won’t Stop,” is technically his first of the year, not counting his and Turbo’s joint single “Classy Girl” in March. And although his relationships in music have changed in the past few years, as he says on his newest song, he has no plans of knocking off anytime soon.

Gunna, who has become ever more elusive since his release from Fulton County Jail in 2022, teased a possible release date for his next full-length album, although he left the exact day tantalizingly blank. All we know is that it’ll release sometime in June, just a little over a year since his last one, One Of Wun. Some fans are convinced it’ll drop on June 20, the night of his headlining performance at HOT 97’s Summer Jam this year. He’ll be performing alongside GloRilla, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Muni Long, Asake, Ayra Starr, Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba Feat. Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata), and more.

He also explained his prolific nature in a recent interview about his ongoing collaboration with his longtime producer Turbo, saying, “We’re the ones that are going to stay at the studio the longest and work on the song until it’s all the way complete and sounds the best.” With that level of work ethic, Gunna’s pace doesn’t look to be slowing down just yet.

You can listen to Gunna’s “Won’t Stop” above.