Gunna Appears To Tease The Release Date Of His Upcoming Album

Gunna has been on an absolute tear for a while now: Every year since 2016, he has dropped a full-length project in one form or another. Around this time last year, he delivered One Of Wun (one of Elliott Wilson’s favorite albums of 2024), and lately, he’s been teasing a follow-up.

On Instagram in April, he shared a video of himself in a studio and wrote, “IM OTW ! ALBUM SOON !” Then, this past weekend, he again dropped off another Insta gallery and wrote, “06/ /2025 !!!” With the middle part of that date left intentionally blank, he seems to be teasing something dropping in June, which commenters have speculated is a new album.

No title for the upcoming project has been revealed yet. We don’t have a tracklist, either, but he has dropped a bunch of non-album singles since One Of Wun, some of which could make it onto the new album. Possibilities include “Style Rare,” “Him All Along,” “Got Damn,” and “Classy Girl.”

Meanwhile, Gunna is part of this year’s strong Summer Jam 2025 lineup, which also includes GloRilla, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Muni Long, Asake, Ayra Starr, Ja Rule & Friends: A Tribute To Irv Gotti, Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba Feat. Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, and more.