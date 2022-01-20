Gunna’s ‘Pushin P’ Slogan Gets A Pancake-Themed Co-Signed From IHOP

Gunna’s latest album, DS4EVER, is an example of simple yet extremely successful marketing. Since the rapper began promoting the new album, he’s used the slogan “Pushin P” and the blue letter “P” emoji to promote it. The phrase “Pushin P” has varying definitions, as Gunna has often explained. Fans have taken a liking to the ad campaign, which was boosted by the song of the same title from DS4EVER, which features Future and Young Thug.

Fans of the phrase include IHOP, who showed it some love on Wednesday by tweeting, “We’re always pushing pancakes,” with the “P” in pancakes being the blue letter “P” emoji. Gunna quoted the tweet and wrote, “IHOP Pushin P,” with a pair of emojis. But he didn’t stop there. The rapper also posted a screenshot of IHOP’s tweet on Instagram and tagged the company, who reposted it and wrote, “With all this syrup, it’s drip season here at IHOP, too,” with the “P” and pancakes emojis.

DSEVER4 surprised many by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making for his second chart-topping album.

You can view the Twitter and Instagram exchanges between Gunna and IHOP above.

DS4EVER is out now via 300 Entertainment / Atlantic. Stream it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.