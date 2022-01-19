Gunna’s wave continues to crest. The Atlanta rapper’s latest album DS4EVER edged out The Weeknd’s Dawn FM to become the No.1-selling album this week after dropping the singles “Too Easy,” “Livin Wild,” and “Pushin P.” Today, he keeps the rollout rolling out with the video for “Life Of Sin,” which is presented as a moody, stripped-down live performance in a similar style to his COLORS performance of “Top Off.”

Posted up in a white-walled performance space, Gunna foregoes any fancy adornments and he stands and delivers the motivational lyrics from “Life Of Sin” wearing a vest and a beret. A chilly autumn scene is projected on the walls and ceiling behind him, and a sprinkling of fallen leaves provides a lonely pop of color in the black-and-white photography, supporting the contemplative mood of the song itself.

Part of Gunna’s strategy to get DS4EVER to the top of the albums chart was to release a reshuffled deluxe edition mid-week, adding four new songs amid the original 19. It clearly paid off, buoying him to his second no. 1 with just 2,300 sales difference between Gunna and second-place, The Weeknd.

DS4EVER is out now via 300 and Atlantic. Get it here.

