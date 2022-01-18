The friction between Gunna and Freddie Gibbs continued through the weekend, as Gibbs undercut Gunna’s self-serious shot at him on the Atlanta rapper’s new album with a series of posts on his unofficial Instagram. You may remember that Gibbs’ original account was banned from the platform due to his constant flouting of the Terms of Service, but that didn’t stop him from starting a new, lower-key account. Over the weekend, Gibbs used the new account to troll Gunna for both his substandard diss record and for trying to kick off a new slang term with “Pushin P.”

Adopting Gunna’s newfound habit of replacing the letter “P” in his social media with a bright blue emoji of the letter, Gibbs poked fun at Gunna’s shape and again accused him of snitching, captioning posts “That ain’t P” and “Pushin Paperwork.” In another post, he flips through a menu while misquoting Gunna’s shot at him, humming, “I can’t f*ck with Freddie Gibbs / N****s eating ribs.” He also roasted one of Gunna’s Instagram fit pics, writing, “It’s giving hotel carpet.” Meanwhile, Gunna, who recently explained the origin of their feud and accused Freddie of reaching out to collaborate with him, seems to be more focused on celebrating the fact that his new album DS4EVER debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, edging out The Weeknd’s Dawn FM.

Freddie also recently showed off his comedic chops in a more official capacity, appearing in an SNL sketch that was cut for time.

