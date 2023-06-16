Earlier this week, Gunna celebrated his 30th birthday by announcing a project called A Gift & A Curse. It was not clear whether this was just a song or a full-blown album; it’s out today, and it’s a 15-track LP.

The rapper touches on some of the trouble he’s been in lately in his raps. He was released from jail in December and many accused Gunna of “snitching” on the remaining YSL defendants, including Young Thug. This is confronted on the track “I Was Just Thinking,” which name-drops Young Thug by referring to him as “King Slime”:

“N****s’ nose all in mine, don’t know how to mind they own

Twenty-three and one, how you feel when you alone?

That’s four walls talkin’ to you, tellin’ you you gone

Only I done cried ‘causе this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime)

And you know my mind, you done watched that n**** grow

Know you hearin’ the lies that your lil’ brother might fold

Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told

No, I ain’t you lil’ boys, I’ma show you that I’m grown”

Listen to “I Was Just Thinking” above.

A Gift & A Curse is out now via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. Find more information here.