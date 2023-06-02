Gunna has done some light flexing on social media since his release from jail. The musician has even dropped his first track since the YSL RICO trial, titled “Brodies” with German rapper Ufo361. However, in his new solo single, the entertainer has finally responded to his peers that have taken jabs at him post his YSL Rico case.

On “Bread & Butter” (co-produced by Turbo, Omar Grand & Cam Griffin), Gunna leaves no snide comment unaddressed. In the song’s first verse, he touches on how his former rap crew YSL has turned their back on him. Gunna also seemingly takes aim at his former collaborator Lil Baby over his lack of support despite his mentor Pierre “P” Thomas having allegations of cooperating with law enforcement on his name as well.

“Peepin’ sh*t, I’m seein’ n****s fall back / You b*tch-ass n****s got me as the topic of the chat / You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat /And the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that,” raps Gunna.

Before the track closes out, in the second verse, Gunna speaks on his anger with how his plea arrangement was worked out as he raps: “F*ck I pay the lawyers all those mills for? / Just so I won’t have to say a word to dodge a railroad / N****s find it hard to understand, though / Dog can’t put me down, I been locked down, I don’t know which way to go / Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ’em / On whatever you n****s on, then trust me, I’ma stand on it / Lawyers, and the DA did some sneaky sh*t, I fell for it.”

The official video directed by Leff is entirely in grayscale, metaphorically referring to the space Gunna is finding himself in. According to the rapper, things aren’t as clear-cut as it may seem.

Watch the full video above.

