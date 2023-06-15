Gunna is slowly revealing his side of the YSL RICO trial story, even though some people, like Lil Durk, don’t want to hear it.

On Wednesday, June 14, which happens to be his 30th birthday, Gunna teased “A Gift And A Curse” as his next release, including a pre-save link. Complex and HotNewHipHop reported that it will arrive this Friday, June 16, but that was not officially announced by Gunna, 300 Entertainment, or YSL. It’s also unclear whether “A Gift And A Curse” is a single or a full-blown project.

a Gift & a Curse from Me To You ! https://t.co/tqEQG64hTl pic.twitter.com/Rdbl9p012d — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) June 14, 2023

Gunna was released from jail in mid-December after he “entered a negotiated plea, known as an Alford plea,” as relayed by WSB-TV at the time. The outlet additionally reported that Gunna had pled guilty to one charge of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. This decision sparked overwhelming backlash, with innumerable people condemning Gunna as “snitching” on the remaining YSL defendants, including Young Thug.

Gunna’s first drop post-jail was a feature on German rapper Uof361’s “Brodies” in January, and his first solo single,”Bread & Butter” came at the beginning of this month.

In the latter, Gunna explicitly fired back at the snitching accusations. It begins with an audio compilation of reactions to his plea deal and subsequent release. “Kept it real with n****s, never lied and always stay honest / Love my bro so much, I’d never change on ’em,” he raps in the song co-produced by Turbo, Omar Grand, and Cam Griffin.

Get ready for “A Gift And A Curse,” in whatever form it arrives, by listening to “Bread & Butter” below.

