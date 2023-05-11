Rap fans haven’t heard from Gunna much since he was arrested a year ago as part of the sweeping racketeering indictment against Young Thug’s YSL Records. After being denied bond multiple times over the course of the next six months, Gunna was offered a plea deal in which he pled guilty to his one count of racketeering in exchange for his release.

Unfortunately, some rap fans have looked at his admission of guilt unkindly, and accusations of “snitching” have circulated online. While he’s repeatedly denied that he offered any information to authorities that could affect the outcome of the remaining YSL defendants’ trials, some observers have criticized him anyway, since despite giving a so-called “Alford plea,” his admission could still be used against Young Thug and the other members of YSL still locked up. Still, that hasn’t stopped hardcore Gunna fans from wondering when or whether he’s planning to release new music.

When a fan account posted the question “Gunna, where TF are you?” he popped up in the comments to reply, “I’m OTW [on the way].” While that’s an answer that could be charitably described as “vague,” it’s still more information than fans had before his reply. The more crucial question — will fans accept him back when he returns? — still remains to be answered.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.