Music

Gunna Is Denied Bail A Second Time And Will Remain In Jail Until Early 2023

In May, the YSL crew was charged with 56 counts of conspiracy to violate the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, including violations for drugs, guns, and even murder. Gunna surrendered and was booked into the Fulton County Jail, and then was, along with Young Thug, denied bond requests as the presiding judge declared them a flight risk.

Yesterday, the rapper was denied bond again when he appeared at his virtual court date. According to 11Alive, Gunna will remain in jail until the early 2023 trial date. The judge argued that Gunna poses a threat and could intimidate potential witnesses.

In addition to the initial two charges against Thug, seven more were added as a result of a raid at his home in Buckhead; those charges include possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of illegal firearms, and participation in criminal gang activity. According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, YSL is considered a “hybrid criminal gang,” with both the label and the wider association around it tied to the Bloods. Some observers have also disputed the use of their lyrics as evidence to tie them to a larger conspiracy.

