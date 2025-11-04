Gunna is held hostage in his latest visual, but he doesn’t seem too stressed out about it. In the video for “WGFT” with Burna Boy, the inaugural Uproxx Visionary is tied up and taken to a second location by a group of gorgeous women, ending up in the sort of dungeon that suggests the kind of torture he might end up wanting more of. The video was directed by Spike Jordan and shot in London.
“WGFT” is the latest single from Gunna’s new album, The Last Wun, which also spawned videos for “Won’t Stop” and “Just Say Dat.” Later this month, Gunna kicks off his Wun World Tour promoting the album, which will take him across North America, South Africa, Australia, and to Europe and the UK. Over the course, he’ll headline festivals such as Afronation, Milk & Cookies, and Rolling Loud. You can see the full schedule below.
You can watch Gunna’s “WGFT” video featuring Burna Boy above.
Gunna World Tour Dates 2025-2026
NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
11/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
11/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
11/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
11/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
11/04 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre
11/06 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/11 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/19 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
AFRICA 2026 DATES
01/03/26 – Cape Town, South Africa @ Milk & Cookies Festival^
01/10/26 – Johannesburg, South Africa @ Milk & Cookies Festival^
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND 2026 DATES
03/07/26 – Sydney, Australia @ Rolling Loud^
03/08/26 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rolling Loud^
EUROPE + UK 2026 DATES
03/20/26 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena
03/22/26 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/23/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
03/25/26 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
03/26/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/28/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/03/26 – Portimão, Portugal @ Afronation^
^Festival Date
The Last Wun is out now via Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment. You can find more info here.