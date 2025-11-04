Gunna is held hostage in his latest visual, but he doesn’t seem too stressed out about it. In the video for “WGFT” with Burna Boy, the inaugural Uproxx Visionary is tied up and taken to a second location by a group of gorgeous women, ending up in the sort of dungeon that suggests the kind of torture he might end up wanting more of. The video was directed by Spike Jordan and shot in London.

“WGFT” is the latest single from Gunna’s new album, The Last Wun, which also spawned videos for “Won’t Stop” and “Just Say Dat.” Later this month, Gunna kicks off his Wun World Tour promoting the album, which will take him across North America, South Africa, Australia, and to Europe and the UK. Over the course, he’ll headline festivals such as Afronation, Milk & Cookies, and Rolling Loud. You can see the full schedule below.

You can watch Gunna’s “WGFT” video featuring Burna Boy above.