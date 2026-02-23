Kendrick Lamar has one of the most beloved libraries in all of hip-hop, so it’s hard to pick just one favorite song. In a new installment of Uproxx’s That Tracks, though, Halle Berry seems to have.

She and Crime 101 co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo sat down for the latest episode. In a clip, Hemsworth read the prompt, “If I’m stuck in traffic in the 101, I’m listening to my favorite LA-based artist, Kendrick Lamar. Does that track?” He added, “On certain days, for sure.” Berry then chimed in, “Absolutely, hell yes,” and Ruffalo added, “Would do that, too.” With a smile and a laugh, Berry quoted Lamar’s now-classic Drake diss “Not Like Us,” exclaiming, “Say, Drake!” She added, “That’s all I’m gonna say,” then continuing, “It’s the number-one-performing [Super Bowl] Halftime Show ever.”

(While some initial reports said Bad Bunny’s recent Halftime Show broke Lamar’s viewership record, that turned out to not be true.)

As for Crime 101, an official synopsis reads:

“Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices — and the realization that there’s no turning back.”

Check out the That Tracks clip with Berry, Hemsworth, and Ruffalo above.