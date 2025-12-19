Kendrick Lamar and SZA spent a lot of time together this year on the Grand National Tour, with SZA co-headlining the North American and European shows, while Kendrick then handled a handful of South American and Australian concerts himself. The two just couldn’t end the year without getting together one more time, though.

Top Dawg Entertainment hosted the 12th Annual Christmas Concert in Los Angeles last night (December 18), and while Kendrick is no longer with TDE, he still has love for his former label: He made a surprise appearance at the event. At one point, he joined SZA on stage and the two performed their hit “Luther” (here’s a video).

The event also featured Ab-Soul, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, Jay Rock, Lance Skiiiwalker, Ray Vaughn, Schoolboy Q, SiR, SZA, and Zacari.

Meanwhile, the second part of the event, the toy drive, is going down today. Toys were donated by attendees of the concert as admission to the event. The drive runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT at 11251 Compton Ave in Los Angeles.

SZA and Kendrick both made their mark on music in 2025, aside from their tour: “Luther” was one of the year’s ten most-streamed songs on Spotify and on Apple Music, too.