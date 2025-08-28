Halsey’s career got off to a hot start with the 2015 debut album Badlands, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and established Halsey as a rising pop star to watch. That was ten years ago and now Halsey is celebrating with the Back To Badlands tour, which runs from this October to February 2026.
Tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale starting September 2. The general on-sale kicks off on September 5 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the tour website.
Halsey is also releasing a “Decade Edition Anthology” reissue of Badlands tomorrow (August 29). The expanded edition features “five newly unearthed Badlands Orchestral Versions, demos, rarities, remixes, and the full Deluxe Album available all together for the first time.”
Check out the Badlands Decade Edition Anthology cover art and tracklist below, along with the full list of Halsey’s tour dates.
Halsey’s Badlands Decade Edition Anthology Album Cover Artwork
Halsey’s Badlands Decade Edition Anthology Tracklist
1. “Castle”
2. “Hold Me Down”
3. “New Americana”
4. “Drive”
5. “Hurricane”
6. “Roman Holiday”
7. “Ghost”
8. “Colors”
9. “Colors Pt. II”
10. “Strange Love”
11. “Coming Down”
12. “Haunting”
13. “Gasoline”
14. “Control”
15. “Young God”
16. “I Walk The Line”
17. “Colors (Orchestral)”
18. “Drive (Orchestral)”
19. “Gasoline (Orchestral)”
20. “New Americana (Orchestral)”
21. “Young God (Orchestral)”
22. “Garden”
23. “Colors – Stripped”
24. “You(th) (demo)”
25. “Drive (demo)”
26. “Ghost (1 Mic 1 Take)”
27. “Hurricane (1 Mic 1 Take)”
28. “Trouble (1 Mic 1 Take)”
29. “Is There Somewhere”
30. “Empty Gold”
31. “Trouble – Stripped”
32. “Hurricane – Arty Remix”
33. “Ghost – Lost Kings Remix”
34. “Trouble – Sander Kleinenberg Remix”
Halsey’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates: Back To Badlands The Tour
10/14/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever
10/22/2025 — Mexico City, MX @ Pabellon Oeste
10/24/2025 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/26/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/29/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/02/2025 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
11/04/2025 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/06/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
11/08/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/12/2025 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
01/09/2026 — Toronto, ON @ History
01/13/2026 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
01/17/2026 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
01/22/2026 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
01/23/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Velodrome
01/24/2026 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
01/26/2026 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
01/29/2026 — Manchester, UK @ The Hall, Aviva Studios
02/03/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
02/13/2026 — Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion
02/17/2026 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
02/19/2026 — Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
Badlands Decade Edition Anthology is out 8/29 via UMG. Find more information here.