Halsey’s career got off to a hot start with the 2015 debut album Badlands, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and established Halsey as a rising pop star to watch. That was ten years ago and now Halsey is celebrating with the Back To Badlands tour, which runs from this October to February 2026.

Tickets go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale starting September 2. The general on-sale kicks off on September 5 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the tour website.

Halsey is also releasing a “Decade Edition Anthology” reissue of Badlands tomorrow (August 29). The expanded edition features “five newly unearthed Badlands Orchestral Versions, demos, rarities, remixes, and the full Deluxe Album available all together for the first time.”

Check out the Badlands Decade Edition Anthology cover art and tracklist below, along with the full list of Halsey’s tour dates.