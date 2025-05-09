It’s been quite the week for Evanescence’s Amy Lee.

“Bring Me To Life” played a crucial role in the latest episode of Nathan Fielder’s brilliant HBO series The Rehearsal, and now she has a new song out with Halsey. The angsty “Hand That Feeds” is part of the soundtrack for the John Wick spin-off movie From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina, and it’s a fine showcase for both of their soaring voices.

“Hand That Feeds” is dream come true for Halsey, a huge Evanescence fan since childhood. When promoting 2024’s The Great Impersonator, the “Safeword” singer dressed up as 18 of their favorite music icons, including “my OG dark rock queen” Lee on the Fallen album cover. Before “Hand That Feeds” came out, Halsey admitted that they were “freaking out about it.”

Here’s more on From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina (out June 6), which stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves:

“Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.”

You can listen to “Hand That Feeds” above.