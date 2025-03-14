Last month, Halsey released the video for their Riot grrrl-sounding new song “Safeword.” It features a lot of BDSM imagery, including tight leather, spikes, whips, and a gimp suit. This along, with an Instagram post captioned “dirtbag girl in a dirtbag world” in which the “Ego” singer sports a schoolgirl skirt and “Breed Me” shirt, was apparently too revealing for some of their fans.

“I can’t believe how angry everyone is that I wore a push up bra. Damn I really still got it like that,” Halsey wrote on X. When a follower wondered, “wait who’s angry? The straights?,” they replied, “the body cops.”

After another fan pointed out “like we ain’t see yo whole tittie on a album cover,” Halsey wrote back, “exactly. like I didn’t do full frontal on a 100 foot tall imax screen bffr,” a reference to MaXXXine.

This isn’t the first time Halsey has faced comments about their body, as Billboard notes. The publication notes that in 2022, Halsey hopped on TikTok “to take part in a trend in which users share things that people tell them that they already know to the tune of Walworth & Howell’s 2004 track, ‘I Already Know.'” Halsey said the comments they saw were along the lines of “Halsey u look sick,” “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin,” and “Looks unhealthy.”

“‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!” Halsey wrote in the caption.

You can watch the “Safeword” video above.