After a few years of staying largely out of the spotlight, Harry Styles returned in a big way with the new single “Aperture,” from his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.. Clocking in at over five minutes, many of which are more of a slow burn than an in-your-face pop banger moment, the song doesn’t exactly follow the big pop single formula. It’s Harry Styles and it’s a strong song, though, so it worked anyway: On the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated February 7, “Aperture” debuts at No. 1.

The song is Styles’ third chart-topper, following “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was.” It’s also his second to debut at No. 1, alongside “As It Was.” The song knocks Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” out of the top spot.

To tie the new chart into this past weekend’s 2026 Grammys, three Best New Artist nominees are in the top 10 this week: Olivia Dean at No. 3 with “Man I Need,” Alex Warren at No. 7 with “Ordinary,” and Sombr at No. 8 with “Back To Friends.” Styles himself was also at the Grammys, to present the Album Of The Year trophy to Bad Bunny.

Find Styles’ upcoming tour dates below.