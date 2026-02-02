After a few years of staying largely out of the spotlight, Harry Styles returned in a big way with the new single “Aperture,” from his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.. Clocking in at over five minutes, many of which are more of a slow burn than an in-your-face pop banger moment, the song doesn’t exactly follow the big pop single formula. It’s Harry Styles and it’s a strong song, though, so it worked anyway: On the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated February 7, “Aperture” debuts at No. 1.
The song is Styles’ third chart-topper, following “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was.” It’s also his second to debut at No. 1, alongside “As It Was.” The song knocks Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” out of the top spot.
To tie the new chart into this past weekend’s 2026 Grammys, three Best New Artist nominees are in the top 10 this week: Olivia Dean at No. 3 with “Man I Need,” Alex Warren at No. 7 with “Ordinary,” and Sombr at No. 8 with “Back To Friends.” Styles himself was also at the Grammys, to present the Album Of The Year trophy to Bad Bunny.
Find Styles’ upcoming tour dates below.
Harry Styles’ Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Album Cover Artwork
Harry Styles’ Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Tracklist
1. “Aperture”
2. “American Girls”
3. “Ready, Steady, Go!”
4. “Are You Listening Yet?”
5. “Taste Back”
6. “The Waiting Game”
7. “Season 2 Weight Loss”
8. “Coming Up Roses”
9. “Pop”
10. “Dance No More”
11. “Paint By Numbers”
12. “Carla’s Song”
Harry Styles’ 2026 Tour Dates: Together, Together
05/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
05/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^
06/12 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/13 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/17 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/20 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/23 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
07/17 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~
07/18 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~
07/31 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #
08/01 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #
08/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
08/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
08/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
09/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/07 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
10/31 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
11/27 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^^ @
11/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^^ @
12/12 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! @
12/13 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! @
^ with Robyn
* with Shania Twain
~ with Fcukers
# with Jorja Smith
+ with Jamie xx
^^ with Fousheé
! with Skye Newman
@ with Baby J
Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is out 3/6 via Columbia. Find more information here.