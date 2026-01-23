Harry Styles’ Long-Awaited New Single, ‘Aperture,’ Has Arrived

Harry Styles has kept largely out of the public eye since releasing his 2022 album Harry’s House and touring in support of it. Finally, though, he has started to re-emerge. Last week, he announced Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., a new album, and now, he has shared the lead single, the slow-burning “Aperture.”

In a SiriusXM interview with John Mayer, Mayer asked about the song’s five-plus-minute length and Styles said:

“I actually think what I really like about the song is that it was really just about being true to the song. I think when we were in the studio, it was like, ‘What is the best version of this song?’ We try not to be aware of that stuff so much in there, and we don’t pick what’s going to go first or anything until when the album’s finished. When you’re making something that’s longer, you know that it’s longer, but to me, it was like each part of the song is important to the reason why it is what it is. There were parts where it was like, ‘Do we take this out?’ And it was just like, ‘No, this is the best version of the song.'”

He also said of the album, “This album was much more open in the process of, like, I was playing demos to friends and I’d be with friends and put it on and be like, ‘What do you think of this?’ And it just became really obvious that it was music that was meant to be played loud. That is when it feels its best. And then, you know, in total contrast to that, I love sitting with it in headphones and having my own experience with it as well. So, I hope that people will road test it in a couple different ways, and see how their own experience shifts.”

The new song arrives shortly after Styles announced a series of seven residencies around the world, the most notable of them being a 30-night stretch at Madison Square Garden. Special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman. Ticket sales vary in different markets and more information can be found here. For the New York shows (the only US dates Styles has planned for 2026), the general on-sale starts January 30 for the shows from August 26 through October 9. For the shows from October 10 to 31, that on-sale begins February 7.

Watch the “Aperture” video above and find Styles’ tour dates below.