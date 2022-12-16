Here’s A Timeline Of Harry Styles’ Best Moments Of 2022

Some could argue that this was Harry Styles’ year. The pop star unveiled the massive LP Harry’s House, which topped the charts and was the first platinum album of 2022. In only three days, it broke the record for the biggest vinyl week. But the success and great moments didn’t stop there.
His ubiquitous hit “As It Was” became the longest running No. 1 single of the decade, and Texas State University began offering a course on the singer. Styles’ accomplishments even transcended the music world — he was in the much-discussed movie Don’t Worry Darling, and remember when there was the whole conversation about whether or not he spat on Chris Pine? He also won his first acting award.
His Love On Tour was no casual affair. People camped outside of venues for days hoping to get barricade, and he now has his own banner inside of New York’s famous Madison Square Garden to commemorate his legendary 15-night residency. At one show, a fan surprised him by throwing a chicken nugget on stage: “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I don’t eat meat,” he said. Though he was also hurt by some skittles that were hurled at him, 2022 was definitely still a solid year for him.