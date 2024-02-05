Over the past few years, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival has become the premiere music festival for Asian talent in the US. Today, the label announced the dates for the festival’s return to New York: Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12. The festival will return to Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York City, with headliners Joji and (G)I-DLE. Tickets go on presale on Friday, February 9 at 10 am ET. The general sale begins Monday, February 12 at 10 am ET. You can pre-register for the presale and find more information here.

Head In The Clouds launched last year in New York after four successful editions of the flagship Los Angeles event, which 88rising created in 2018 to highlight Asian talent like Rich Brian, Joji, and other stars from across the globe. Last year’s New York iteration of the festival was headlined by Rich Brian and Niki, with performances from rising stars like Beabadoobee, Milli, Raveena, P-Lo, and more. You can see this year’s full lineup lineup below.