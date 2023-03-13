It’s been nearly one year since Uproxx featured 88rising and Rich Brian on its April 2022 cover.

Since then, the label amplifying Asian voices in hip-hop staged the first-ever label-curated set on Coachella’s main stage (as noted by Billboard at the time) and brought its own Head In The Clouds Festival to California, Manila, and Jakarta.

Today, March 13, Head In The Clouds Festival announced its inaugural Head In The Clouds New York will take place at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on May 20 and May 21, 2023.

88RISING PROUDLY ANNOUNCES HEAD IN THE CLOUDS NEW YORK 🏙⛅️❤️ MAY 20 & 21 FOREST HILLS STADIUM ☁️☁️☁️ Presale for 1-DAY & 2-DAY tickets starts Friday, March 17th 10AM ET! Register now to gain early access at https://t.co/9wKqKAiab3 pic.twitter.com/wJ6sUM0Veu — Head In The Clouds Festival (@hitcfestival) March 13, 2023

“88rising started in New York City, from a parking garage in the Bronx to where the first employees came together where we sat in a room in a shared space in Brooklyn to lay the foundation of what 88rising is,” 88rising CEO and founder Sean Miyashiro said in a statement exclusively provided to Billboard.

Miyashiro continued, “It was the most magical time of my life — the whole experience of building and things starting to happen, is the best part of all this. All of this happened in New York City, winter, spring, summer fall — through the seasons it’s where 88rising took shape, and I’m beyond proud and to me it’s only fitting that this was all born there. It’s especially meaningful to be able to do it at an iconic venue like Forest Hills Stadium during its 100th anniversary!”

Billboard additionally relayed that Head In The Clouds is partnering with Heart Of Dinner, a non-profit organization “directly addressing food insecurity and isolation experienced by Asian American Seniors,” in 2023 by donating $1 per ticket sold and activating on-site.

Saturday, May 20, will stage ITZY, Rich Brian, Beabadoobee, Milli, Akini Jing, Dumbfoundead, Fifi Zhang, Hojean, Isoxo, Paravi, Raveena, Spence Lee, and Warren Hue.