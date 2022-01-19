With less than two weeks left in 2021, Kaytranada emerged from his quiet place to deliver a new project to the world. His Intimidated effort arrived as a brief offering, with just three songs to its name, but it was still welcomed by the Canadian producer’s fans. The project also featured appearances from HER, Thundercat, and Mach-Hommy. Two months after Intimidated arrived, Kaytranada and HER brought their talents to The Tonight Show to perform their title track collaboration from the project on the late-night show.

For the performance, HER leads the way with spirited vocals as she plays the early parts of the song on a grand piano. Kaytranada then appears to add some production to the performance thanks to a keyboard and beat pad he has on stage. Together the pair deliver an icy smooth performance of their collaboration on The Tonight Show.

Their performance comes after the duo previously united in the fall of 2021. Kaytranada and HER first brought their talents together for “Bloody Waters” from the latter’s debut album Back Of My Mind. The track also featured an appearance from Thundercat who also appears on Kaytranada’s Intimidated EP. That project was Kaytranada’s first release since his late 2019 sophomore album Bubba which helped give him two 2021 Grammys for Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Speaking of awards, HER was recently nominated in six categories at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards, including one for Outstanding Album with Back Of My Mind. At the 2022 Grammy Awards, which were recently rescheduled for April 3, 2022, HER was nominated in eight categories including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best R&B Performance.

You can watch Kaytranada and HER’s performance of “Intimidated” in the video above.

Intimidated is out now via RCA. Stream it here.