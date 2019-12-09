It’s been nearly half a decade since Kaytranada‘s last record 99.9%, but fans won’t have to wait much longer for the album’s follow-up. The Haitian-Canadian DJ/ producer debuted the first single off his upcoming project and with it announced the title and tracklist of his sophomore full-length release, Bubba. The newest single, “10%,” features vocals by Kali Uchis over the producer’s layered production and signature groovy, house-inspired instrumentals.

Along with Kali Uchi’s shimmering vocals, Kaytranada’s forthcoming Bubba sees features from Estelle, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mick Jenkins, Pharrell Williams, Goldlink, and more. After teasing the record’s completion last month, the producer took to Twitter to express his anticipation. “Shoutout to all the producers making their own albums,” he wrote.

Shoutout to producers making their own albums. — Kaytra (@KAYTRANADA) December 9, 2019

Check out Kaytranada’s Bubba tracklist below.

1. “DO IT”

2. “2 The Music” Feat. Iman Omari

3. “Go DJ” Feat. SiR

4. “Gray Area” Feat. Mick Jenkins

5. “Puff Lah”

6. “10%” Feat. Kali Uchis

7. “Need It” Feat. Masego

8. “Taste” Feat. VanJess

9.“Oh No” Feat. Estelle

10. “What You Need” Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson

11. “Vex Oh” Feat. GoldLink, Eight9Fly, & ARI PenSmith

12. “Scared To Death”

13. “Freefall” Feat. Durand Bernard

14. “Culture” Feat. Teedra Moses

15. “The Worst In Me” Feat. Tinashe

16. “September 21″

17. “Midsection” Feat. Pharrell Williams

Listen to “10%” by Kaytranada and Kali Uchis above.

Bubba is out 12/13 via RCA. Pre-order it here.