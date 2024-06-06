sza
Here Are The Governors Ball Festival Set Times For 2024

Governors Ball 2024 is this weekend, Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9, with headliners SZA, The Killers, and Post Malone. Set times were announced a while back, but if you missed them or just need a refresher, see below to find out when your favorite acts go on.

Friday, June 7

GovBallNYC Stage:

School Of Rock Queens (12:00-12:30), Blondshell (1:00-1:30), Durry (2:00-2:30), Ryan Beatty (3:15-4:00), Goth Babe (4:45-5:30), Dominic Fike (6:30-7:30), Post Malone (8:30)

GoPuff Stage:

Alex Chapman (12:30-1:00), Arcy Drive (1:30-2:00), Qveen Herby (2:30-3:15), Yung Gravy (4:00-4:45), Farruko (5:30-6:30), Rauw Alejandro (7:30-8:30)

IHG Hotels & Resorts:

Lauran Hibberd (12:00-12:30), Donna Missal (1:00-1:30), Underscores (1:45-2:15), Mimi (2:40-3:20), FLO (3:45-4:30), Teezo Touchdown (5:00-5:45), Alex G (6:15-7:00), Labrinth (7:30-8:30)

Saturday, June 8

GovBallNYC Stage:

Maz & Kidd Revel (12:00-12:30), Telescreens (1:00-1:30), Quarters Of Change (2:00-2:30), Jesse Murph (3:15-4:05), Sabrina Carpenter (4:50-5:45), Carly Rae Jepsen (6:30-7:30), The Killers (8:30)

GoPuff Stage:

The Thing (12:30-1:00), Riovaz (1:30-2:00), Bakar (2:30-3:15), Doechii (4:05-4:50), Sexyy Red (5:45-6:30), 21 Savage (7:30-8:30)

IHG Hotels & Resorts:

Kids Rock For Kids (12:00-12:30), Little Stranger (12:45-1:15), Skizzy Mars (1:45-2:15), Claire Rosinkranz (2:40-3:20), P1Harmony (3:45-4:30), d4vd (5:00-5:45), Hippo Campus (6:15-7:00), TV Girl (7:30-8:30)

Sunday, June 9

GovBallNYC Stage:

School Of Rock Brooklyn (12:00-12:30), Husbands (1:00-1:30), Elyanna (2:00-2:40), Malcolm Todd (3:20-4:00), Chappell Roan (4:45-5:30), Renée Rapp (6:30-7:30), SZA (8:30)

GoPuff Stage:

Hotline Tent (12:30-1:00), Baby Queen (1:30-2:00), Saint Levant (2:40-3:20), Kevin Abstract (4:00-4:45), Don Toliver (5:30-6:30), Peso Pluma (7:30-8:30)

IHG Hotels & Resorts:

The Hails (12:00-12:15), Fcukers (12:55-1:25), G Flip (1:45-2:15), Geese (2:40-3:20), Beach Fossils (3:45-4:30), Cannons (5:00-5:45), Stephen Sanchez (6:15-7:00), Faye Webster (7:30-8:30)

