Summer plans for music-loving New Yorkers (and those interested in making the trip to The Big Apple) are starting to crystallize: Today (January 16), Governors Ball organizers announced the festival’s 2024 lineup.
The fest goes down from June 7 to 9 at NYC’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Leading the first day will be Post Malone and Rauw Alejandro, The Killers and 21 Savage are headlining the second day, while wrapping up the final day will be SZA and Peso Pluma.
Also on the lineup are Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Alex G, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, Doechii, Tyla, Reneé Rapp, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét, Faye Webster, Kevin Abstract, and many others.
Presale tickets are set to be available on Thursday, January 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, and you can sign up for a presale passcode here. The public on-sale is set to begin on the 18th at 1 p.m. ET. Visit the festival website for more information about tickets.
Check out the full day-by-day lineup and poster below.
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Friday, June 7
Post Malone
Rauw Alejandro
Dominic Fike
Labrinth
Farruko
Alex G
Goth Babe
Yung Gravy
Teezo Touchdown
Qveen Herby
Flo
Ryan Beatty
Mimi Webb
Arcy Drive
Blondshell
Durry
underscores
Donna Missal
Lauran Hibberd
Alex Chapman
School of Rock Queens
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Saturday, June 8
The Killers
21 Savage
Carly Rae Jepsen
Sabrina Carpenter
Sexyy Red
TV Girl
Jessie Murph
Doechii
Hippo Campus
Tyla
P1Harmony
d4vd
Bakar
Quarters of Change
Claire Rosinkranz
Riovaz
Skizzy Mars
Telescreens
The Thing
Little Stranger
Maz & Kidd Revel
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Sunday, June 9
SZA
Peso Pluma
Reneé Rapp
Don Toliver
Victoria Monét
Faye Webster
Kevin Abstract
Cannons
Chappell Roan
Stephen Sanchez
Beach Fossils
Saint Levant
Elyanna
Geese
G Flip
Baby Queen
Husbands
Fcukers
Hotline TNT
The Hails
School of Rock Brooklyn
Governors Ball 2024 lineup poster
