Summer plans for music-loving New Yorkers (and those interested in making the trip to The Big Apple) are starting to crystallize: Today (January 16), Governors Ball organizers announced the festival’s 2024 lineup.

The fest goes down from June 7 to 9 at NYC’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Leading the first day will be Post Malone and Rauw Alejandro, The Killers and 21 Savage are headlining the second day, while wrapping up the final day will be SZA and Peso Pluma.

Also on the lineup are Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Alex G, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, Doechii, Tyla, Reneé Rapp, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét, Faye Webster, Kevin Abstract, and many others.

Presale tickets are set to be available on Thursday, January 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, and you can sign up for a presale passcode here. The public on-sale is set to begin on the 18th at 1 p.m. ET. Visit the festival website for more information about tickets.

Check out the full day-by-day lineup and poster below.