The curious case of tweeters and deleters strikes again. This time, instead of a rapper wrapped up in beef, SZA is at the helm of an online snafu. As fans patiently await the release of her long-teased SOS deluxe follow-up, Lana has hit another snag, allegedly due to continuous leaks.

On March 25, the “Kill Bill” singer reportedly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update regarding the forthcoming project. In the now-deleted post, she slammed leakers and revealed that supporters should expect another delay.

“So, we’ll make this really simple,” she wrote. “Y’all leaked three songs from the deluxe. At this point, y’all can keep the throwaways and leaks. I’ll be starting ‘Lana’ from scratch. Do not ask me about it again. Thank you.”

SZA reveals she will remake her deluxe edition of ‘LANA’ from scratch after three songs from the deluxe was leaked in a deleted tweet: “I’ll round up the leaks y’all already got and u can have those. Seems like a fair deal. ENJOY.” pic.twitter.com/p0D8Z11FCy — Juice Pop (@TheJuicePop) March 26, 2024

this all started as a joke, and now….😭 pic.twitter.com/OZ6TkRDMTh — cyrus☄️ (@ctrlcyrusdabarb) March 26, 2024

This isn’t the first time SZA has reportedly put leakers on notice. Back in January, she threatened to take legal action.

“Leaking my music is stealing,” she wrote. “This is my job. This is my life and my intellectual property. You are a f*cking thief, and I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law. I am tired.”

LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING . THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED . — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2024

Fans were excited that the album would drop soon after SZA teased and released its lead single, “Saturn,” following the 2024 Grammys. Now, Lana‘s future looks quite cloudy.