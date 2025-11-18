Kilby Block Party’s 2026 Lineup Boasts Lorde, Turnstile, And The xx

As the cold of winter prepares to set in, it’s not too early to start planning for next festival season. If you’re looking to make a trip out to Salt Lake City, Kilby Block Party is as good a reason as any. The 2026 edition of the festival is set to go down from May 15 to 17, and today (November 18), the lineup was announced.

The top line of the poster features Lorde, The xx, and Turnstile. Beyond them are Hayley Williams, Modest Mouse, Alex G, Blood Orange, Lucy Dacus, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Magdalena Bay, Flipturn, The Last Dinner Party, Beach Bunny, American Football, Snail Mail, Grandaddy, Nilüfer Yanya, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Wild Nothing, Kevin Morby, Dehd, Jane Remover Quadeca, This Is Lorelei, Hotline TNT, Folk Bitch Trio, and more.

Early Bird tickets for the festival already sold out, but the general on-sale begins with Tier 1 pricing starting November 19 at 10 a.m. MST. Three-day passes start at $249, with payment plans starting at $49 down. These are all-in prices, meaning there will be no added fees or taxes at the end of the checkout prices. The Tier 1 prices are only available until November 26 or while supplies last. More information can be found on the festival website.