In 2002, “Air Force Ones,” the third single released from St. Louis rapper Nelly’s second album Nellyville, became his third top 5 hit from that album, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. 23 years later, the song’s subject, the then-20-year-old Nike sneaker model, is still a staple of hip-hop style and street fashion, proving that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Over the past 25 years of the not-quite-so-new-anymore millennium, streetwear has gone through its fair share of evolutions. Yet, through it all, one element has remained the foundation of hip-hop style, and thus, of broader fashion trends: Classic sneakers. Whether it was the rapper brand, all-baggy-everything era of the early 2000s, the rise of the rap fashionista in the 2010s, or the return to looser fits and archival fashion in the past five years, our outfits have all been built from the ground up — literally — starting with what’s on our feet.

According to sneaker expert Jacques “Kustoo” Slade, this goes back even further, to the very roots of hip-hop as a culture. “Sneakers and hip-hop have had a tie back, obviously, as far back as I can remember, with Run DMC and ‘My Adidas’,” he recalls via Zoom. “We’ve always seen sneakers integrated into the hip-hop culture and lifestyle. Something as simple as the Fresh Prince [Will Smith, star of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air] and Martin [Lawrence, star of 1990s sitcom Martin] wearing Js on their shows. And if you’re tied to basketball culture at all, and the tie between basketball culture and hip-hop, you see threads of those storylines all come from a certain place.”

Slade would know; he was one of the earliest and most prolific of the second-generation sneaker culture documentarians of the 2010s, following in the footsteps of pioneers like Bobbito Garcia and Scoop Jackson in the ’90s. Writing sneaker-focused editorials for online publications like Complex, Hypebeast, KicksOnFire, and Nice Kicks, he had a personal hand in bringing light to a new wave of kicks enthusiasts, who helped make sneakerhead culture mainstream over the past 15 years.

While he agrees with the observation that retro sneakers have formed the foundation of style evolution since the early aughts, he notes that there have been mini-trends within that tradition, and likens this to the cyclical nature of fashion trends as a whole. “Everybody wearing Retro Jordans didn’t really pop off until early 2010, late 2000s. Before then, [Nike] Air Max had a run, and before that, it was big basketball shoes in the nineties. Now we’re back in this space where runners are becoming cool again. So, it’s cyclical, just like I think fashion is bringing those styles back. The shoe brands have stayed the same, but the clothing brands have changed.”

“So, the styles of those older brands that we rocked when we were wearing Jordans back in the eighties, a lot of those brands aren’t ‘cool’ anymore,” he observes, “But the sneaker brands have remained cool. So Nike, Adidas, Reebok, New Balance, those brands have kind of retained their cultural significance, whereas those fashion brands haven’t. And now the cycle of clothing that we see happening is the same things we were wearing during those times, it’s just that there are new brands now because those brands aren’t as cool as they used to be. So it’s the same cycle, just a different brand name on it.”

Megan Ann Wilson, one of Jacques contemporaries and colleagues in the 2010s sneaker blog explosion, concurs. Going by the sobriquet “SheGotGame” online, Wilson’s blog was one of the first to bridge the gap between legacy designer fashion and sneaker culture, and her work as a stylist has included clientele such as NBA players Andre Drummond and Stanley Johnson, NFL players Brandon Ghee and Tarell Brown, and commercial clients like Complex, BET, and Mitchell & Ness. This has put her in prime position to witness the connections between athletes and hip-hop firsthand.