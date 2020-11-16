What do rappers look like? The simple answer is “yes,” given by Nicki Minaj after posing the brazen hypothetical “f*ck I look like, hoe?” on “Up All Night,” a collaborative effort with Drake. While the acknowledgment of her affirmative style is simple, she speaks to the importance of image as a tool to build success in mainstream rap music.

Throughout history, swagger and spirit have etched career-defining moments onto pop culture timelines and boosted some profiles from rap artist to rap superstar. Since hip-hop culture emerged style, beauty, and fashion, began a symbiotic relationship with the genre. Artists at the forefront have pushed the envelope on personal style, amplified designer brands, and created fashion trends that define significant eras and illustrate what a rap artist looks like.

Pioneers of the sound ushered streetwear trends into the mainstream arena. As rap music became a viable industry, the sneakers, boots, caps, and gold jewelry — previously only worn by Black and brown teenagers and young adults — were now on magazine covers, posters, and, eventually, runways. As hip-hop evolved, so did the pathway from the recording booth to the fashion designer showrooms, department store racks, cosmetic campaigns, and now digital storefronts.

Rappers not only look the part, but they also sell it. Rocking designer labels, starting a brand, or launching a collection is a prerequisite to superstardom. Aligning with a brand benefits both the artist and company. For instance, LL Cool J’s Kangol cap or Run DMC’s Adidas jogging suits and sneakers became synonymous with their sound, building an identity that distinguished the artists from their peers.

Industry leaders such as Jay-Z, Diddy, 50 Cent, and T.I. added to their resume beyond their discographies with their own fashion brands to brag about on wax. There are outliers, however, that break the mogul mold. Acts such as Kriss Kross and Dem Franchize Boyz may not be the first rap acts evoked when the conversation is hip-hop style icons but their individual presentations and contributions add to the determination of what rappers look like and how fashion in hip-hop can empower careers.

Gender roles play a huge part in how rappers present, especially for the ladies. Women in hip-hop add to the answer with a defiant, creative expression. Taking on societal pressures and misogynistic double standards, from baggy clothing to spandex pants to purple pasties to pink bangs, artists such as Left Eye, Salt and Pepa, Lil Kim, and the aforementioned Minaj introduced their own version of femininity to a male-dominated game.

So, how to answer the question, what do rappers look like? Taking bits and pieces from every generation and the individual cycles that exist inside these constraints, the answer is a tattooed figure sporting a bold colored lace wig over a head of dreadlocks (also known as “locs”) on one side with a fresh cut fade on the other, wearing leather pants, a tall-tee decorated by gold chains, strutting on stage with one stiletto and one Timberland boot, finished with a bandana tied under a Kente cloth kufi.

In reality, a rapper’s look cannot be bound. They continue to evolve with an homage to the past, awareness of the present, and an eye for the future.

Below are five (but not all) of the looks, moments, and trends that define what modern rappers look like and cemented placements for artists in hip-hop style history.