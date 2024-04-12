Why Right Now Is The Best Time To Buy As A Sneaker Lover

Right now is the best time in recent memory to buy sneakers. No, we’re not talking about sneakers as an investment, we mean it’s a good time for true sneaker lovers, people who just want to build up their collection with the sort of silhouettes and colorways that pull eyes to you when you step into a room and get you those “love your shoes” compliments when you’re out on the streets.

You might be asking, “Why?” That’s a good question! There are a lot of reasons, from shifting trends to an over-saturated market, to a direct effect of greedy sneaker resellers scooping up everything they can the second a new shoe drops only to find an audience that is either disinterested or just tired of taking L after L on the Nike SNKRS app. We won’t go as far as saying the sneaker bubble has burst, people still care deeply about shoes and they remain the centerpiece of a lot of fits, but it’s never been easier to pick up an iconic pair of shoes without breaking the bank.

But just because we won’t say the bubble has burst, that doesn’t mean other people aren’t saying it. Last summer Bloomberg published a piece titled “The Sneaker Bubble Is Bursting Around Nike,” which pointed out that the 60%+ premium enjoyed by the Jordan 1 on the aftermarket in 2020 was now at a 2% discount on the resale market. Bloomberg credits several things for this sharp drop, namely inflation, but also, an innovation slump.

If you’re a sneaker fan you’ve probably noticed fewer Swooshes on the streets and more Adidas, Saucony, Hoka, New Balance, Puma, and Asics. It’s telling that one of the biggest sneaker drops at last year’s ComplexCon was the Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 and even more telling that that same release is selling for $4 less than the retail price on StockX.

So to help you build up your collection, we’re offering some tips and tricks for navigating the modern sneaker market. We hope you leave this article armed with the tools you need to finally get that dream pair of sneakers for cheaper than you ever thought possible.

Tip 1: Hit Up Outlet Stores

Buying online is tempting because it’s so easy, but you’ll be surprised at what you can find if you hit up an outlet. Scroll through the Reddit board r/Sneakers and every few posts you’ll find someone posting about a rare find they stumbled upon at any of the big brands’ outlet stores.

You’ll generally know you’ve stumbled upon a brand’s outlet if the word “Factory” is in the title. Most of the people who shop at outlets aren’t collectors or hardcore sneakerheads, they’re just people looking for a sale so you’ll be surprised at what you’ll find at these stores.

Just last month, sneaker YouTuber Seth Fowler posted a video where he picked up a handful of “sold-out” Air Jordan releases from the last year for at or below retail price by hitting up the Nike Factory store.

If you hit up an outlet hoping to find a specific pair, you might leave heartbroken, but if you’re not hunting for anything specific, you just might leave the store with something you didn’t know you always wanted, and those are the best surprises.