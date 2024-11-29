The 2024 Uproxx Holiday Gift Guide For Music Lovers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Yes, it is the holiday season. And while shopping might have changed shape in the last decade, we’re still sure that the loved ones in your lives are demanding some great gifts. And if your loved one happens to be a music lover, well, you’ve come to the right place. We went beyond concert tickets and gift cards here — though those are great, too — and curated some of our favorite music products we’ve tried this year. Headphones? Check. Vinyl? Of course. A premium record console worth more than your car? Sure. Check out the Uproxx Holiday Gift Guide For Music Lovers below, and stay tuned for more gift guides, including a vinyl-specific one, in the coming days.

Sony LinkBuds x Olivia Rodrigo Price: $179.99 A good idea, right? Sony LinkBuds collaborated with Olivia Rodrigo on these earbud headphones, which are good enough for the pop icon herself. Available in both Fit and Open styles — and of course, in her trademark violet color — these are designed for an ergonomic fit in the ear, for a snug and secure listen. To support the launch, Olivia did a campaign that featured her as one of the final MetroCards for the MTA, and it’s not a coincidence that these are made to withstand that sort of environment, where calls and music can remain vibrant and clear, not giving way to the distracting environment around us. Get them here. adidas Sambas Price: $100 You don’t need me to tell you that Sambas are having quite a moment. The local high school near my house features students wearing them at near a 25-percent clip. Regardless, these adidas classics are a perfect gift for just about any shoe-wearing loved one, and Foot Locker launched a new campaign, appropriately named “Step Into Your Gift,” for the holidays to highlight them, among other footwear options. Former Uproxx cover star Coi Leray features in the ads, as she’s a noted Sambas fan. They’re a versatile shoe, comfortable enough for walks around the neighborhood and in style enough for a night out, with tons of colorways to choose from. Get them here.

adidas x KoRn Price: Varies Speaking of adidas, KoRn’s affiliation with adidas dates back to them literally naming a song “A.D.I.D.A.S.”, which I won’t get into here since it’s about the least holiday-appropriate messaging possible. That said, bandleader Jonathan Davis wore adidas clothes in the video for that song, and the partnership is now on its third collaborative drop. Some highlights from this latest collection include the tracksuits pictured above, which serve KoRn fans equally whether they’re looking for activewear or something to wear on the town. Additional items include Superstar Demo shoes, socks, a handy tote with a zipper, and a beanie. But, you better get on it fast, as some sizes are already sold out. Get it here. Jack Harlow x New Balance Price: Varies Jack Harlow’s first collaboration with New Balance, the 1906R “Rose Runner,” was enough of a hit that it quickly sold out before we could even publish this gift guide. Good work, Jack. It’s a beautiful sneaker, made for running but probably too nice to actually be taken out for that. Instead, it’s a shoe that can pair for an upscale night out or an event, with its floral palette filled with surprising details that speak to the expert design and craftsmanship. You have to go to the secondary market to find them, but New Balance has a few other items that are Jack Harlow-approved for holiday shipping. Get it here.

Creem Magazine Price: $79 per year for print Waiting for the mail to deliver your magazine subscription seems nostalgic… but what if I were to tell you magazines still exist? I know, I know, it’s unbelievable, but it’s true! Creem, the iconic ’70s institution, recently relaunched as a quarterly print publication, and subscriptions are a great way to both support music journalism and give yourself (or loved one) a tangible, physical piece of music media made to last. In a world where websites disappear and large chunks of music history are already missing, publications like Creem are essential. Check out the tiered offerings at the link below. Get it here. Third Man Hardware Guitar Pedals Price: $300 You or your loved one probably can’t play guitar like Jack White. But, don’t worry: virtually no one can. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t try to sound a bit like him. Besides endless lessons and god-given taste, the quickest path is the equipment route. And, there are a couple guitar pedals put out via his Third Man Hardware and in collaboration with the man himself that are a good start. One is Knife Drop, an effects pedal that “merges aggressive octave fuzz with earth-shaking analog synth tones.” If you aren’t looking for crunch, maybe the Anasounds La Grotte reverb pedal is more to your liking. It features an integrated three-spring tank and a “very warm preamp with a strong character,” with White noting that this creation comes from a lifetime looking for the ideal reverb pedal. Jack has done the hard work, and now all you have to do is play. Get them here.

Punk Bunny Coffee Price: Varies For a band with many massive years, 2024 was certainly a major one for Green Day. The band celebrated 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot with a stadium tour honoring both, and was just announced as next year’s Coachella headliner. And what better way to celebrate than with… a hot cup of coffee! Sure, the way Green Day celebrates may have evolved over the years, but the band’s three holiday blends — Dookie (Dark), American Idiot (Medium), Fancy Sauce (Light) — from their Punk Bunny Coffee brand pack a much-needed punch. Our favorite was the American Idiot medium blend, but mostly because we’re whole-bean snobs. If you don’t grind, you are better off with the other two options. All are fully organic, fair-trade coffee, and the packaging can’t be beat. Get it here. Vinyl Me, Please Price: $529 per year The world of vinyl subscriptions is a bit more crowded than when Vinyl Me, Please first started, but they’re still the class of the format. This year, they’ve consolidated their offerings a bit to bring more focus to their lineups, and we’re looking forward to seeing what 2025 brings. Subscriptions are available month-to-month, and in three- and 12-month runs, so whatever your holiday budget, you can score a great gift for the vinyl fan in your life. Get it here.

Wine & Vinyl Collectors Club (WVCC) Price: $150 Speaking of subscriptions: Mayer Hawthorne started the Wine & Vinyl Hour just after lockdown began as a periodic YouTube hangout, but it has now expanded into something that is even more interactive. Wine & Vinyl Collectors Club (WVCC) is exactly as it sounds, a quarterly subscription that pairs three bottles of wine with one hand-selected vinyl curated by Hawthorne himself. The next box ships for February, assuring that all holiday orders will be fulfilled in the coming months. Get it here. Beats Solo 4 Price: $199 What’s the best thing about the Beats Solo 4? That’s a hard question to answer. We love the ergonomic, lightweight design. At only 217 grams, your body won’t feel weighed down by your headphones. We love the color options, including our preferred Cloud Pink. But most importantly, they sound amazing. That’s generally the biggest focus of the Beats brand: to offer professional quality at the consumer level. There is a plug-in option and a Fash Fuel charge, that allows you to get 5 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging. There’s a reason that the Beats brand is one of the most beloved in the industry, and if you haven’t gotten on that train, what are you waiting for? Get it here.

Beats Pill Price: $149 There is not a shortage of Bluetooth speakers on the market, but there is only one Beats Pill. There is a reason this is the gold (or red, or black) standard for portable music listening, and it recently relaunched with none other than LeBron James and Lil Wayne in the ad spot. But this isn’t just the old Beats Pill. It now is lighter, louder, and boasts 24-hour charge capabilities. Kim Kardashian even got her own collab with the brand. Be the hero of the party and make sure you bring a speaker that looks as good as it sounds. Get it here. SOUNDBOKS 4 Price: $999 One thing that the Beats Pill isn’t is massive, but we have you covered for super large portable speakers, too. SOUNDBOKS teamed with Swedish House Mafia co-founder Steve Angello earlier this year for an exclusive collab, and while those might be hard to find now (check the secondary market, though), there are still plenty of options from the brand for speakers that make a statement. We recommend the SOUNDBOKS 4 for a game-changing speaker, but they do have their GO model for something that’s a bit less intense. Get it here.

Sexyy Red’s Sexyy Gloss Kit Price: Varies Northside Princess is Sexyy Red’s newly launched lifestyle brand, as she probably has one of the most fun “lifestyle” images in music right now. The brand’s first release is her Sexyy Gloss Kit, a collection of lip glosses named in a way that only Sexyy could get away with. The eight-color set includes, ahem, “Coochie Juice” (Clear with holographic sparkle) and “Bootyhole Brown” (Champagne quartz with multi-tone shimmer), making the glosses R-rated to say the least. We’ll let you be delightfully surprised to check out the rest of the NSFW color options. The set is also vegan with cruelty-free ingredients, ensuring you are not causing pain in your beauty routine. Get it here. Skullcandy Headphones and Earbuds Price: Varies, but there are massive Black Friday deals on a host of their products at their website. If you’ve read any of our gift guides in the past, you know that Skullcandy is a fixture. We just love their combination of quality headphones and earbuds that don’t break the bank. And this year is no different. We love their ICON ANC over-ear headphones for the active lifestyle, as they are sweat- and water-resistant and hold a 60-hour battery charge. They also look great, but if you’re looking for less of a statement piece, their Skullcandy

Push ANC Active earbuds are another great option. They have ear hangers to keep them attached during a run, are also water-resistant, and feature a 58-hour battery life and rapid charge. Regardless of what you go with, we’ve been pleased with most everything we’ve tried from Skullcandy. Get it here.

Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop Price: $34.99 It’s gonna be quite the winter for Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, especially in light of the new music they have coming out. But they’re also breaking into the spirits world with, appropriately, their first-ever gin. Just add your own juice or drink it as a martini, the choice is yours. Still G.I.N. showcases notes of “tangerine, jasmine, and coriander for an unforgettable aromatic finish,” but maybe as important as the taste is how jazzed your friends will be when you show up to the party with this in your bag. Get it here. KSUBI Price: Varies Australian fashion label KSUBI has been doing a ton in the music collaboration space, from the above pictured collection with Trippie Redd to being the official denim partner at the upcoming Rolling Loud. So whether it is these Trippie sunglasses or their wide range of jeans, outerwear, and accessories, their online store is a wonderland of options for the music fan in your life. They even launched specific pages for holiday guides on their website, to help point you in the direction of their most giftable item. We recently wore this cardigan to an event and got more compliments than in our entire life. Get it here.

Wrensilva Price: Varies, but $10K+ I’m not going to pretend to know what everyone’s gifting budget is. But, if you are on the flush end of the spectrum, this is a pretty impressive item that is sure to wow. These luxury record consoles from San Diego’s Wrensilva are meant to be centerpieces for your listening area, hearkening back to a more intentional time (as opposed to the passive, streaming-driven ways of today). They’re customizable and built-to-order, with an impact that goes beyond the holidays, with the recipient able to share their listening experiences with anyone who wants to come over and throw on a record. Get it here. Daft Punk’s Interstella 5555 Price: Varies Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto’s 2003 anime masterpiece Interstella 5555 is returning to theaters on December 12, and in celebration, a ton of merch and vinyl is being released. The limited-edition color vinyl is already sold out. In fact, the vast majority of the merch is sold out, but there are still some shirts available. Get them before they’re gone! Get it here.

Happy To Be Here Price: $160 Philly-born music photographer and visual artist Sam Conant, known professionally as Cones, spent a decade in the world of hip-hop, capturing behind the scenes — and sometimes just the scenes — of a dynamic period of music. He’s collected tons of never-before-shared images in his new book, Happy To Be Here. We even did a big story about it. I just love stuff like this, gorgeous photos capturing a specific moment in time that few had access to. This looks great on a coffee table, and even better being read in your hands. Get it here. It Starts With One Price: $30 Jason Lipshutz is the Executive Director at Billboard. No big deal. But what if I told you he also wrote an incredible book about Linkin Park? LP occupies a strange space in music culture, as they remain one of the most-listened-to bands of the last 25 years without getting the proper respect they deserve. This book unpacks that and more, becoming the first comprehensive biography on the band. It includes new interviews, exclusive quotes, and insights from the band’s associates and collaborators. Essential reading. Get it here.

Taste In Music: Eating On Tour With Indie Musicians Price: $25.99 Real Estate’s Alex Bleeker put together this book with food and travel journalist Luke Pyenson with a unique and quite smart angle: musicians as food and travel experts. Think about it: musicians spend a good chunk of their lives living out of a suitcase. While their accommodations and tastes are likely tied to their success level, they’ve assembled a murderer’s row of contributors to help tell stories, ranging from Robin Pecknold to Dawn Richard. The stories cover the highs and lows of a life on the road, from the people who know about it best. Get it here. I Don’t Play Price: $80 Another great photo book is Sagan Lockhart’s I Don’t Play. One of the most impactful music movements of the last 20 years was in Los Angeles around Odd Future, and Lockhard was in the inner circle for the crucial rise. See exciting, never-before-scene images of Tyler The Creator, Frank Ocean, and the rest of the legendary crew, showcasing the chaotic life on the road and their day-to-day back at home. Get it here.

The Harder I Fight The More I Love You Price: $30 The first memoir from music legend Neko Case is out early next year, and you can pre-order now for post-holiday delivery. Anyone that’s seen her live, both as a solo artist and with The New Pornographers, can speak to both her eloquence and wit, and this book takes those charms to the X power. The book traces her childhood in impoverished Washington and how that experience informed her music and talent. Get to know one of our favorite musicians a bit better. Get it here. Travels Over Feeling: Arthur Russell, A Life Price: $35 In a world where the internet has demystified some of the coolest artists of all time, the aura around Arthur Russell remains. He made a name for himself in New York’s vibrant avant-garde scene along with artists like Phillip Glass and Laurie Anderson, but his death from AIDS in 1992 saw his life end long before his legacy. This new book is simply gorgeous, as acclaimed writer Richard King collects objects and information both public and from those closest to him. Just look at the die-cut cover for an idea of the treasures that are held within. Get it here. Weezer — Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition Price: Varies Weezer is celebrating three decades of their iconic debut album this year, and they’re doing it big. A new anniversary reissue of the album is packed with goodies, including newly released archival recordings, all in a massive box set that has four LPs, a 10-inch vinyl, and a 7-inch vinyl. Many of the formats, including the box set wrapped in a sweater and the zoetrope edition, have already sold out, but the half-speed remaster is still available for pre-order online, or you can head to your local record store to see what they have. Get it here.

MF DOOM — MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition) Price: $35 MF DOOM’s legacy continues to grow (even, unintentionally, in the realm of popcorn buckets), and part of that legacy, 2004’s MM..FOOD, is getting some love on its 20th anniversary. The new anniversary edition, available in vinyl and digital editions, comes with new artwork by Sam Rodriguez. Get it here. Beastie Boys — Ill Communication Price: $124.98 We just passed the 30th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication (the “Sabotage” album). To mark the occasion, the group has unveiled a 3LP deluxe edition that marks the return of a rare edition of the album that had a limited release in 2009. It comes with lenticular cover art and 12 bonus tracks. Get it here.

The Beatles — The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono Price: $299.99 The Beatles packed so much into what ended up being about a decade-long run, and that remains true even if you just count their first few years. The new The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono set illustrates that perfectly, as it includes Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles’ Second Album, A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track), Something New, The Beatles’ Story (2LP), Beatles ’65, and The Early Beatles. This is a quality set, too, as all seven albums are pressed on 180-gram Vinyl LPs analog cut from the original mono masters. Get it here. EARPEACE Price: Varies There’s a lot of earplugs on the market for concertgoers, and we think the work that EARPEACE is doing is worth highlighting. With options designed for festival goers, live music lovers, and simply someone who wants to get better sleep on a plane, the brand has you covered. They come with a handy carrying case and different colors, while focusing on functionality – protecting against hearing loss – while allowing you to not miss a second of the music you actually want to hear. Your future self will thank you. Get it here.

Lids Holiday Campaign Price: Varies Lids announced their unique headwear campaign for the holidays, “It’s Personal,” with none other than OhGeesy as one of the faces, along with Ronnie 2K, Chase B, Chris Brickley, Peter Rosenberg, and Emily Tanner. The idea here is personalization around a range of custom headwear that Lids offers, and exclusive collabs from the aforementioned figures. New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and more have joined the fun for exclusive items, finding a great meeting place for the music, style, and sports fans in your life. Get it here. Olivia Rodrigo Sweater Price: $75 This might be a little R-rated, but that’s just how Olivia rolls. This purple custom knit sweater features bold messaging, but also some nice embroidery details that ensures the little Livies in your life stay warm throughout the holidays. Get it here.

Sabrina Carpenter Pajamas Price: $70 Speaking of R-rated, pretty much everything Sabrina Carpenter does toes that line. But this cute two-piece pajama set is about as all-ages safe as it gets, allowing for fans to look cute-as-heck while opening presents. Sabrina is a queen of merch, and this is no exception. Get it here. Britney Spears Sweater Price: $80 Listen, the holidays are cold. Unless you go to Hawaii or Florida or something. But for most of us: cold. So keep warm with one of your favorite pop stars, Britney Spears. This unisex pullover is embroidered with Spears’ name and iconic messaging, while the crewneck provides a snug fit. Everyone loves Brittney, so this gift is about as safe as it gets. Get it here.