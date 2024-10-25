Album anniversary celebrations are by no stretch a new music trend. However, for the 30th Anniversary Edition of Weezer’s Blue Album, the band is digging deep into the archives: Today (October 25), Weezer shared “Superman,” which was long believed to be lost.

Although it is only the “garage practice” version, you can hear the greatness that could have been with proper mixing and mastering. In the linear notes of the upcoming anniversary release, Karl Koch expanded on the significance of its inclusion on the project, writing, “With these garage rehearsals, we have a totally unique and fleeting glimpse into the earliest dynamics of Weezer. The decision to roll tape ‘live’ in the garage seems to have been random, and it only happened twice. The very existence of these recordings depended on pure luck, as the tapes were apparently lost not long after I duped them back then.”

This marks yet another archival goodie shared by Weezer. Last month, Weezer released an early version of “Undone – The Sweater Song” while announcing Blue Album (30th Anniversary Edition). Over the past several weeks, fans have gotten to experience the revered album live as part of their Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour. So, the forthcoming vinyl drop is a chance to savor that experience forever.

Listen to “Superman” above.

Blue Album (30th Anniversary Edition) is out 11/1 via Geffen/UMe. Find more information here.