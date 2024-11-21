In recent days, Snoop Dogg has been occupied with rolling out his upcoming Dr. Dre-produced album, Missionary. Last month, he announced the December 13 release date and did it with a comedic skit starring two missionaries. Later, he shared the condom-inspired cover art and the tracklist, which features 50 Cent, Eminem, Tom Petty, Jelly Roll, Dre, Sting, Jhené Aiko, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

Also featured on the project is Alus, who appears on “Outta Da Blue,” which was shared today (November 21). Fans got an early look at the track a few days ago when it was featured in the trailer for Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz’s upcoming Netflix film Back In Action.

While Snoop and Dre have worked together on many occasions over the years, Missionary is the first time they’ve done a full album together since 1993’s Doggystyle.

Meanwhile, it was also announced today that Snoop will close out the ongoing third season of the Amazon Music Live concert series. His performance will take place on Black Friday (November 29) at 4 p.m. PT, and it’ll be viewable via Prime Video and Twitch. More information can be found here.

Listen to “Outta Da Blue” above.

Missionary is out 12/13 via Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records. Find more information here.